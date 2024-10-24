Matty Beniers News: Breaks out with three points

Beniers scored twice, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Beniers had been limited to a single assist over the first seven games of the campaign. Reunited with Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann, Beniers broke through, scoring in the first and third periods and adding a helper on Jordan Eberle's tally in the third. With four points, 19 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over eight contests this season, Beniers will need to be more consistent to be helpful for fantasy managers, though his defensive work will keep him in a prominent role.