Matty Beniers News: Faceoff win yields assist

Beniers notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Beniers won a draw to new linemate Kaapo Kakko, who surprised Mackenzie Blackwood with a quick shot for the Kraken's second goal. The helper ended a four-game point drought for Beniers. The 22-year-old center also won eight of 13 faceoffs, a rare successful day at the dot -- he's won 46.8 percent of his draws this year and isn't finding much success in that aspect of the game early in his career. He's also been middling on offense with 18 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 36 appearances, though he remains in a top-six role.