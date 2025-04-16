Matty Beniers News: Gets back to 20-goal mark

Beniers scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

The tally gave Beniers 20 goals on the year. His last two goals came against the Kings, but those were his only points over the last nine contests of the season. Overall, Beniers played in all 82 games and racked up 43 points (nine on the power play), 147 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. His defensive game is good, but the 22-year-old will need to find more offense to live up to his draft position (No. 2 overall in 2021).