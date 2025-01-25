Matty Beniers News: Nets goal Saturday

Beniers scored in the third period in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The 22-year-old's tally in the third period was his 11th goal of the season and fourth point in his past five games. Beniers is up to 27 points, 86 shots on goal and 43 blocks in 49 appearances this season. The second overall selection from the 2021 draft still has room to grow and is slightly off the pace to surpass his career high of 57 points he set in 2022. However, his situation in Seattle is strong, playing alongside Jaden Schwartz and Kaapo Kakko on the team's first line. Beniers could become a streaming option if his recent quality of play continues.