Matty Beniers News: Scores in third straight game

Beniers scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Beniers has scored in three straight games and has five points during a four-game streak, matching his longest run of success this season. The 22-year-old center sparked the comeback effort with a tally midway through the third period. While it's positive to see Beniers find the scoresheet more consistently, he's had trouble making it last both this season and in 2023-24. He's now at seven goals, 22 points, 71 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 39 appearances.