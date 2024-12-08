Matty Beniers News: Two helpers in victory

Beniers produced two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Beniers registered a helper on the man advantage in the middle frame, and he set up Yanni Gourde's empty-net tally to seal the win for the Kraken. After being held off the scoresheet in seven consecutive contests, Beniers has produced six assists over his last five games. The 22-year-old hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 14, though. The Massachusetts native is up to four goals, 12 assists and a plus-9 rating through 29 contests while slotting in on the top line.