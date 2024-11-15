Matvei Michkov News: Completes comeback in overtime

Michkov scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Michkov continues to respond well from his recent two-game stint as a healthy scratch. He had two points in his return to the lineup Monday before tallying the game-winning goal in Thursday's comeback win. The 19-year-old rookie is making a positive impact on offense with six goals, seven assists, 28 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 15 appearances. He's earned eight of his points on the power play. Michkov will still be accountable for playing a strong overall game, as head coach John Tortorella has sent a message with his recent scratches and could do so again if Michkov's defensive play lapses.