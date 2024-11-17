Matvei Michkov News: Provides two helpers Saturday

Michkov recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Michkov assisted on second-period goals by Egor Zamula and Travis Konecny. The 19-year-old has recorded at least one point in each of his last four games, notching two goals and four assists in that span. The four-game streak represents a season-high mark for Michkov, who still lacks consistency on a game-to-game basis but looks like a player worth rostering in all formats and one of the top fantasy assets in dynasty leagues. He's up to 15 points in 16 games as a rookie.