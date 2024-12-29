Matvei Michkov News: Two points in Sunday's loss
Michkov scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.
Michkov was benched in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Ducks. He responded well -- it's possible he just needed a bit of rest and a chance to reset. His performance Sunday snapped a seven-game point drought, which came after he posted 10 points over a five-game span. Michkov has 12 goals, 17 helpers, 71 shots on net, 36 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 35 appearances. Like any rookie, the talented 20-year-old is prone to ups and downs, and those will be highlighted further by head coach John Tortorella's style of holding players accountable for their play in all three zones.
