Max Jones News: Holding down fourth-line spot

Jones has logged one assist over 16 games since he was traded to the Oilers from the Bruins on March 4.

The 27-year-old has been scratched just three times, though the Oilers' plethora of injuries has likely helped him stay in the lineup. Jones has just one helper, 13 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-12 rating over 23 appearances this season. If Edmonton gets to full health in the playoffs, Jones could be at risk of being a healthy scratch.