Max Jones News: Scores first goal with new team

Jones scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Jones stretched the Oilers' lead to 2-0 in the second period. The winger had gone 17 games without a point prior to Wednesday after earning an assist in his debut with the team. The 27-year-old totaled just those two points with 17 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-13 rating across 26 appearances between the Oilers and the Bruins this season. Jones may not be in the lineup for every game of the playoffs once all of Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle) and Evander Kane (knee) are healthy.