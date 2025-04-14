Fantasy Hockey
Max Sasson headshot

Max Sasson Injury: Not available against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Sasson (undisclosed) will not suit up Monday versus the Sharks, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Sasson will miss his second straight game after head coach Rick Tocchet relayed Saturday that the 24-year-old forward is "banged up." Considering Vancouver has nothing to play for, Sasson will probably be held out of the team's last game of the season Wednesday versus the Golden Knights.

Max Sasson
Vancouver Canucks
