Max Sasson

Max Sasson News: Recalled by Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Sasson was recalled from AHL Abbotsford under emergency conditions Friday.

Sasson was sent to the minors in late January, but he'll rejoin the Canucks to provide additional depth since Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (concussion) are all sidelined. Over 24 appearances with Vancouver this year, he's recorded two goals, four assists, 14 hits and 13 blocked shots while averaging 10:06 of ice time.

