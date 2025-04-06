Max Sasson News: Scores in return to big club

Sasson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Sasson centered the fourth line and cashed in a third-period insurance tally, which went in unassisted. He spent just under a week in the AHL before returning to the big club to cover the absence of Nils Aman (undisclosed) in Saturday's contest. Sasson is up to three goals, seven points, 28 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 25 contests as a rookie in 2024-25.