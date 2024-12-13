Fantasy Hockey
Max Sasson News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Sasson was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Friday.

Sasson has four assists in nine appearances with Vancouver in 2024-25. The timing of this demotion is a touch awkward because Sasson registered two assists in the Canucks' 4-0 win over Florida on Thursday. Vancouver also demoted Aatu Raty is a corresponding move, which leaves the Canucks with 11 forwards on their roster. Unless a trade happens, Vancouver will presumably recall Sasson or another forward before Saturday's tilt against the Bruins.

