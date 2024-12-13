Max Sasson News: Sent to AHL

Sasson was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Friday.

Sasson has four assists in nine appearances with Vancouver in 2024-25. The timing of this demotion is a touch awkward because Sasson registered two assists in the Canucks' 4-0 win over Florida on Thursday. Vancouver also demoted Aatu Raty is a corresponding move, which leaves the Canucks with 11 forwards on their roster. Unless a trade happens, Vancouver will presumably recall Sasson or another forward before Saturday's tilt against the Bruins.