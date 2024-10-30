Michael Amadio News: First point with new team
Amadio recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Blues.
The helper was Amadio's first point in nine outings this season, as his Senators tenure has gotten off to a slow start. The 28-year-old has added 13 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. He's primarily playing in a middle-six role and occasionally features on the second power-play unit, but he'll likely need to show more on offense to get better assignments, so fantasy managers can wait and see how Amadio progresses this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now