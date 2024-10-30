Fantasy Hockey
Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio News: First point with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Amadio recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

The helper was Amadio's first point in nine outings this season, as his Senators tenure has gotten off to a slow start. The 28-year-old has added 13 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. He's primarily playing in a middle-six role and occasionally features on the second power-play unit, but he'll likely need to show more on offense to get better assignments, so fantasy managers can wait and see how Amadio progresses this season.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
