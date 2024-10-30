Michael Amadio News: First point with new team

Amadio recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

The helper was Amadio's first point in nine outings this season, as his Senators tenure has gotten off to a slow start. The 28-year-old has added 13 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. He's primarily playing in a middle-six role and occasionally features on the second power-play unit, but he'll likely need to show more on offense to get better assignments, so fantasy managers can wait and see how Amadio progresses this season.