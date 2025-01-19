Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio News: Picks up assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Amadio registered an even-strength helper and a plus-1 rating in 8:22 of ice time Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Devils.

Amadio set up Zack Ostapchuk's first career NHL goal at 13:16 of the middle stanza to open the scoring Sunday. Amadio has collected five assists over his last eight outings, but he hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 12. The right-shot forward has provided two goals, nine assists and a plus-1 rating through 36 appearances while serving in a bottom-six capacity in his first season with Ottawa.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now