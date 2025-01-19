Michael Amadio News: Picks up assist in victory

Amadio registered an even-strength helper and a plus-1 rating in 8:22 of ice time Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Devils.

Amadio set up Zack Ostapchuk's first career NHL goal at 13:16 of the middle stanza to open the scoring Sunday. Amadio has collected five assists over his last eight outings, but he hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 12. The right-shot forward has provided two goals, nine assists and a plus-1 rating through 36 appearances while serving in a bottom-six capacity in his first season with Ottawa.