Michael Amadio News: Set to return Thursday

Amadio (concussion) will return to action for Thursday's home game against the Capitals, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Amadio missed nearly a month due to his concussion, but he'll be back in action Thursday following a 10-game absence. He had appeared in each of the Senators' first 33 games of the season, totaling two goals, eight assists, 35 hits, 18 blocked shots and 12 PIM while averaging 14:09 of ice time. Given his lengthy absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see him eased into action against Washington.