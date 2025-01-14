Fantasy Hockey
Michael Bunting News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Bunting (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Seattle on Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Bunting sat out Sunday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay after being involved in a car accident outside PPG Paints Arena. He has registered 13 goals, 25 points, 84 shots on net, 48 hits and 42 PIM through 43 appearances this season. With Bunting back and Evgeni Malkin (upper body) considered a game-time decision, Jesse Puljujarvi and Matt Nieto could be healthy scratches versus the Kraken.

