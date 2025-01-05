Fantasy Hockey
Michael Bunting

Michael Bunting News: Tallies in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Bunting scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Bunting has five goals and two assists over his last six games. Four of those seven points have come on the power play, but his goal Sunday was at even strength to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead at 5:08 of the first period. The winger is up to 12 goals, 23 points, 78 shots on net, 45 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 40 appearances. He'll continue to have decent fantasy value both for his offense and his agitation skills as long as he plays in a top-six role.

Michael Bunting
Pittsburgh Penguins
