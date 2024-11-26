Michael Eyssimont News: Tacks on goal Monday

Eyssimont scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

This was his first goal and second point of the campaign, ending an 11-game slump. Eyssimont has been a bottom-six fixture since he made his season debut Oct. 15 after missing Opening Night. He's added 36 shots on net, 18 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 19 contests. Eyssimont can chip in depth scoring, as evidenced by his 25-point campaign in 2023-24, but he's also down 1:07 of ice time per game in 2024-25, which limits his opportunities to contribute.