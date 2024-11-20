Mikael Granlund Injury: Exits late in loss

Granlund (upper body) left Wednesday's game versus the Stars in the third period, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky didn't have an update on Granlund's status. The center was pulled from the game late in the third period after a high hit, so it's likely he was in the concussion protocol. The injury leaves him in doubt for Thursday's game against the Blues. Givani Smith would likely draw into the lineup and Alexander Wennberg would move up if Granlund can't play Thursday. Prior to his exit, Granlund scored a shorthanded goal and added his 400th career assist in the 5-2 loss.