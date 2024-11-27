Mike Matheson Injury: Out Wednesday
Matheson (lower body) will miss Wednesday's game against Columbus.
Matheson was also absent for Montreal's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah on Tuesday. He has a goal and 13 points in 20 appearances in 2024-25. When healthy, Matheson typically serves on the Canadiens' top four and first power-play unit. Lane Hutson is getting increased power-play responsibilities while Matheson is unavailable. Kaiden Guhle, who usually doesn't factor in on the power play, is projected to serve on the second unit Wednesday.
