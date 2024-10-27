Mike Matheson News: Grabs power-play helper in win

Matheson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and seven blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Matheson has earned five assists during a four-game point streak, and all but one of those helpers has come with the man advantage. The 30-year-old defenseman is doing well to stave off Lane Hutson for a spot on the first power-play unit. Matheson is up to eight assists (five on the power play), 10 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating through nine contests this season.