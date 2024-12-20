Mike Matheson News: Supplies assist Friday

Matheson managed an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Matheson helped out on Emil Heineman's opening goal in the first period. This was Matheson's second assist over the last three games, but he's been limited to just three helpers through nine outings in December. The 30-year-old defenseman has 17 points, 66 blocked shots, 56 shots on net, 29 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 30 contests this season. His defensive numbers will struggle since he plays big minutes on a team that often is outmatched, but Matheson adds enough offense to be a factor in fantasy anyway.