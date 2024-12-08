Mikhail Sergachev News: Generates helper in win

Sergachev notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Sergachev has been pretty consistent lately with three goals and three helpers over his last eight games. The defenseman's last multi-point effort was Oct. 30 versus the Flames, but it's tough to complain about his steady play. For the season, he's at 18 points, 46 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 16 PIM, 18 hits and a plus-6 rating through 27 appearances in a top-pairing role.