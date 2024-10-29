Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev News: Pots goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Sergachev scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Sergachev's first goal of the campaign stretched Utah's lead to 4-1 late in the second period, but the team collapsed in the final five minutes of the third. The 26-year-old Sergachev has six points over 10 contests, though only one of those points, an assist, has come on the power play. He's added 21 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He's head-and-shoulders above the rest of Utah's defense corps in usage with an average of 26:07 of ice time per game -- that much action will lead to fairly strong production across the board.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News