Mikhail Sergachev News: Seals win in overtime

Sergachev scored the game-winning goal, blocked three shots, logged two hits, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Sergachev crashed the net and scored at 4:33 of overtime to secure a win in a game Utah controlled everywhere but the scoreboard. He has scored all six of his goals this season over his last 13 games, adding four assists in that span. Overall, the star defenseman has 15 points, 35 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating across 22 appearances.