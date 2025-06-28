Milton Gastrin News: Nabbed in Round 2
Gastrin was the 37th overall pick by Washington in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A standout on the Swedish national team for several years, Gastrin earns high marks as a responsible two-way center with no noticeable weaknesses in his game. He's more of a complementary piece than a play driver from an offensive standpoint, but Gastrin thinks the game well in all three zones and can help in almost any area. He's far more likely to develop into a third-line penalty killer than a top-six, power-play option for the Capitals. Gastrin will likely marinate in Europe for the next two or three seasons.
