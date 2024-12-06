Miro Heiskanen News: Generates assist Friday

Heiskanen recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Heiskanen has collected two goals and six assists over his last eight outings after helping out on a Mason Marchment tally in this contest. The 25-year-old Heiskanen took some time to get on track this season, but he's now at 14 points through 26 games. He's added 57 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating while playing massive minutes on the Stars' top pairing.