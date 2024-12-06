Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miro Heiskanen headshot

Miro Heiskanen News: Generates assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Heiskanen recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Heiskanen has collected two goals and six assists over his last eight outings after helping out on a Mason Marchment tally in this contest. The 25-year-old Heiskanen took some time to get on track this season, but he's now at 14 points through 26 games. He's added 57 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating while playing massive minutes on the Stars' top pairing.

Miro Heiskanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now