Mitch Marner News: Fifth five-point game of NHL career

Marner had a goal and four assists in a 6-4 win over Boston on Saturday.

Marner had a five-point game for the fifth time in his career and tied Babe Dye for the second most in franchise history. Darryl Sittler has seven, five-point games. The winger had been held off the score sheet Thursday on Long Island to snap a nine-game, 13-point streak (three goals, 10 assists). Marner was reunited with Auston Matthews (upper body) and Matthew Knies on the top line Saturday, and the trio dismantled the Bruins with five goals and eight assists. He sits second in the NHL with 42 assists and fourth with 56 points (40 games). Two words: contract year.