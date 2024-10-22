Mitch Marner News: Sets up two goals Monday

Marner registered two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Marner has three multi-point outings across Toronto's last four games, and even though he's netted only one goal in that span, he's making his presence felt as a playmaker. The 27-year-old has recorded at least 59 assists in each of the last three seasons and seems on pace to reach that mark once again, though fantasy managers would expect an uptick in the goal column given his role as a top-six forward.