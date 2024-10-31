Mitch Marner News: Snags assist in win
Marner logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Marner has continued his excellent playmaking with five helpers over his last three games. All of those assists have come at even strength. The 27-year-old concludes a strong October with one goal, 11 assists, 29 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances. Marner has never shot under 10 percent in a full season -- while he's best known for playmaking, he can score too and should make gains in the goal column over time.
