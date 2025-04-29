Mitchell Chaffee News: Gets goal in Game 4 loss

Chaffee scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 4.

Chaffee earned his first point in three playoff appearances. The 27-year-old winger has added a shot, six hits and one blocked shot while playing in a bottom-six role with power-play time this postseason. He could see extra minutes if Brandon Hagel (upper body) is unable to play in Wednesday's Game 5 following the injury that knocked him out of Game 4.