Morgan Geekie News: Pair of points in win

Geekie scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Geekie continues to fit in just fine in the top six, racking up four goals and three assists over his last seven outings. He scored at 6:29 of the second period and then set up David Pastrnak just under two minutes later as the Bruins took control of the game in the middle frame. Geekie is now at eight goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-4 rating through 33 appearances, but he's clearly trending up with 12 of his points coming in hte last 15 games.