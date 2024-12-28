Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Morgan Geekie headshot

Morgan Geekie News: Pair of points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Geekie scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Geekie continues to fit in just fine in the top six, racking up four goals and three assists over his last seven outings. He scored at 6:29 of the second period and then set up David Pastrnak just under two minutes later as the Bruins took control of the game in the middle frame. Geekie is now at eight goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-4 rating through 33 appearances, but he's clearly trending up with 12 of his points coming in hte last 15 games.

Morgan Geekie
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now