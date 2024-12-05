Morgan Geekie News: Strikes twice in Wednesday's win
Geekie scored two goals in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.
The 26-year-old scored Boston's first and last goals of the night, banging home a rebound on his own initial shot in the first period before converting a clean breakaway in the third. It was Geekie's first multi-goal performance of the season, and after a rough start to the campaign that led to a three-game stint in the press box in early November as a healthy scratch, he's been a little more productive -- all four of his goals, plus two of his four assists, have come in the last 12 contests.
