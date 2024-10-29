Morgan Rielly News: Nets goal in win

Rielly scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-4 win over the Jets.

Rielly's goal spotted the Maple Leafs a 4-0 lead before the Jets attempted a comeback effort. The 30-year-old Rielly has two goals and one assist during a three-game point streak. He's looking good on an even-strength pairing with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, but those two blueliners are also competing for the top power-play job. Rielly is at five points, 24 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 10 appearances.