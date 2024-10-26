Morgan Rielly News: Scores in 800th game

Rielly picked up a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston. The goal came in his 800th career regular-season game.

Rielly has one goal and one assist in his last two appearances and four points (two goals, two assists) in nine outings this season. Still, the Leafs' power play continues to struggle, and Rielly hasn't reached the scoresheet on the man advantage in 2024-25. Despite replacing Rielly on the top unit, Oliver Ekman-Larsson has also been held scoreless on the power play. Be patient with Rielly, as he has topped the 50-point mark in two of his last three regular seasons.