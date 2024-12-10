Fantasy Hockey
Moritz Seider News: Two points in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Seider scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.

After setting up an Andrew Copp tally in the first period, Seider forced OT with a goal of his own late in the third when he wired a shot through traffic from the faceoff dot past James Reimer. The performance ended a brief five-game point drought for the blueliner, and through 28 contests on the season Seider has picked up three goals and 15 points while adding 76 hits, 59 blocked shots, 54 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating.

Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings
