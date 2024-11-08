Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nate Schmidt headshot

Nate Schmidt News: Supplies helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Schmidt posted a power-play assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Schmidt has earned two helpers over his last four games, both coming on the power play. He's playing on the second unit now after mostly missing out with the man advantage early in the campaign. The 33-year-old has four points, seven shots on net, 20 hits, eight blocked shots, seven PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances. Schmidt and Adam Boqvist appear to be competing for one spot in the lineup now that the Panthers have gotten healthy, and it's a battle Schmidt is winning.

Nate Schmidt
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now