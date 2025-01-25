Nate Schmidt News: Tallies in Saturday's win

Schmidt scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

He opened the scoring at 5:47 of the first period. Schmidt was held off the scoresheet in December, but he's logged three points and a plus-6 rating over 12 contests in January to help him maintain a spot in the lineup. He's up to four goals, seven assists, 38 shots on net, 51 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 48 appearances. Adam Boqvist and Tobias Bjornfot were healthy scratches Saturday, but it doesn't look like either will challenge Schmidt's third-pairing role.