Nathan Behm News: Links up with Chicago in Round 3

Behm was the 66th overall pick by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A former first-round pick (13th overall) by Kamloops in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft, Behm was a riser this year on the heels of a season which saw him post 31 goals and 66 points in 59 games for the Blazers. He had just 12 goals and 31 points in 68 games a year ago. Behm has played a lot of minutes for a bad team over the past two years and his minus-56 rating during that period reflects that. He has enough size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) to make an impact, but scouts are split as to whether or not his increased offensive numbers were simply the result of all the minutes he played. We may not get a true read on Behm's long-term potential until he joins the pro ranks.