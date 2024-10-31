Fantasy Hockey
Nathan MacKinnon News: Two more helpers Wednesday

Published on October 31, 2024

MacKinnon delivered two assists, including one in the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

MacKinnon made his presence felt in both of Colorado's goals, and even though the team continues to struggle, the star center remains as consistent as he's ever been. This was his seventh multi-point effort across 11 appearances in 2024-25, and he's up to 18 points, with five goals and 13 assists, so far. That figure ranks tied for third in the league, along with Kirill Kaprizov, and just one shy of the league lead.

