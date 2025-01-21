Nathan Walker News: Gets back in goal column

Walker scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Walker ended a seven-game point drought with his first-period tally Monday. The 30-year-old forward has held a pretty steady role on the Blues' fourth line, but he was scratched last Tuesday versus the Flames. Walker is at nine points, 38 shots on net, 145 hits, 29 PIM and 26 blocked shots through 41 appearances, a bit behind the pace that saw him put up 13 points in 45 appearances in 2023-24.