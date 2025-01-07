Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Pots goal in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Kadri scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Kadri's tally came off a set play from a faceoff win in the middle of the second period. The 34-year-old center has scored seven goals and added four assists over his last 12 outings to provide consistent offense in a top-line role. Overall, he has 15 goals, 28 points, 138 shots on net, 30 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 40 appearances. While he's tracking toward missing the 60-point mark for the second time in three years with the Flames, he's still a decent No. 2 fantasy center.

Nazem Kadri
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now