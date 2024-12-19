Nicholas Robertson News: Two points in Wednesday's win

Robertson produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Facing off against older brother Jason's squad, Nic came out on top in the Robertson Brother Battle with two points in the second period, including the only helper on Bobby McMann's game-winner. Robertson has delivered back-to-back two-point performances since returning from the press box after being a healthy scratch in four straight games, but prior to that the 23-year-old winger had only two points (both goals) in 23 appearances this season while mainly skating in a bottom-six role when he draws into the lineup.