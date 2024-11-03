Nick Bjugstad News: Dishes two helpers in overtime loss

Bjugstad logged two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Bjugstad set up goals by Logan Cooley and Alex Kerfoot in this contest. These were Bjugstad's first two points of the year, coming in his fourth appearance after he missed eight games due to an upper-body injury. The center has added six shots on net, nine hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating. The 32-year-old offers modest scoring and decent all-around production as long as he can maintain a middle-six role.