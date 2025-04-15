Nick Bjugstad News: Finds twine Monday

Bjugstad scored a goal, fired four shots on net and dished out two hits in Monday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

Bjugstad scored the second goal of the game for Utah off a feed from linemate Alex Kerfoot with just under two minutes remaining in the first period. Overall, the 32-year-old Bjugstad is up to eight goals, 19 points, 114 shots on goal and 104 hits across 65 appearances this season. He's thrived as a goalscorer in Utah's last few games with three goals over the team's last five contests. Bjugstad's contract expires at the end of the season but if Utah elects to re-sign him, he's proven that he can do damage in a limited role by posting 64 points over his last two seasons.