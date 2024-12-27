Nick Blankenburg News: Lights lamp in loss

Blankenburg scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Blues.

Blankenburg's two goals this season have come over the last three contests. He's also gone plus-6 over his last eight outings, providing steady defense to complement his newfound offense. The 26-year-old blueliner has 21 shots on net, 11 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances in his first year with the Predators, but he's done enough to maintain a spot in the lineup over the last month.