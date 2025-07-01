Nick Cicek News: Joins Calgary on two-way deal

Cicek signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 with the Flames, the team announced Tuesday.

After spending last year in Germany with DEL Adler, where he posted 17 points in 50 regular-season games, Cicek is back in North America on a two-way deal with the Flames. This will be the third NHL organization that the 25-year-old has spent time with, and he'll likely begin the season playing in the AHL. He has not played a game in the NHL since the 2022-23 season.